Football: Former WBHS standout Sullivan promoted to Eagles' 53-man roster

Former Winder-Barrow High School and Georgia State University football standout defensive back Chandon Sullivan was promoted last week from the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad to the 53-man roster.
The move came as the team placed defensive end Derek Barnett on the Injured Reserve List.
A former three-time All-Sun Belt Conference player at Georgia State, where he started for four years, Sullivan signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent this spring. He finished with eight tackles and an interception during the preseason, and though he didn’t make the 53-man cut, he was kept on the practice squad.
The Eagles defeated Jacksonville 24-18 on Sunday in London. They are off this week before hosting Dallas on Nov. 11. That game will be televised on NBC at 8:20 p.m.
