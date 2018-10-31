Kolter meetings near in Hoschton

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Wednesday, October 31. 2018
A second round of hearings is set this week on a massive development in West Jackson.
Hoschton’s City Council will hold a public hearing Nov. 1 on Kolter Acquisition’s request to put a planned unit development on over 1,400 acres on Hwy. 53 at Peachtree Rd. Council members could vote on whether to annex and rezone the property at its Nov. 5 meeting. (The group meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Hoschton Train Depot.)
See the full story in the Oct. 31 issue of The Braselton News.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.