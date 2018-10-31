A second round of hearings is set this week on a massive development in West Jackson.
Hoschton’s City Council will hold a public hearing Nov. 1 on Kolter Acquisition’s request to put a planned unit development on over 1,400 acres on Hwy. 53 at Peachtree Rd. Council members could vote on whether to annex and rezone the property at its Nov. 5 meeting. (The group meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Hoschton Train Depot.)
See the full story in the Oct. 31 issue of The Braselton News.
Kolter meetings near in Hoschton
