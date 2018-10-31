Election Day is coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 6. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Here are the state and federal races on the ballot:
•Governor — Brian Kemp (R), Stacey Abrams (D) and Ted Metz (L)
•Lt. Governor — Geoff Duncan (R) and Sarah Riggs Amico (D)
•Secretary of State — Brad Raffensperger (R), John Barrow (D) and Smythe Duval (L)
•Attorney General — incumbent Chris Carr (R) and Charlie Bailey (D)
•Commissioner of Agriculture — incumbent Gary Black (R) and Fred Swann (D)
•Commissioner of Insurance — Jim Beck (R), Janice Laws (D) and Donnie Foster (L)
•State School Superintendent — incumbent Richard Woods (R) and Otha E. Thornton, Jr., (D)
•Commissioner of Labor — incumbent Mark Butler (R) and Richard Keatley (D)
•Public Service Commissioner — incumbent Chuck Eaton (R), Lindy Miller (D) and Ryan Graham (L)
•Public Service Commissioner — incumbent Tricia Pridemore (R), Dawn A. Randolph (D) and John Turpish (L)
•U.S. Rep. District 9 (Jackson and Hall) — incumbent Doug Collins (R) and Josh McCall (D)
•U.S. Rep. District 10 (Gwinnett and Barrow) — incumbent Jody Hice (R) and Tabitha Johnson-Green.
•State Sen. District 47 (Jackson and Barrow) — incumbent Frank Ginn (R) and Dawn Johnson (D)
•State Senate District 45 (Gwinnett) — incumbent Renee S. Unterman (R) and Jana Rodgers (D)
Voters will also decide on five constitutional amendments and two statewide referendums.
View your sample ballot and polling places at https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do.
SUNDAY ALCOHOL SALES IN BRASELTON
Residents of the Town of Braselton will decide whether to allow earlier Sunday alcohol sales. The change would allow Sunday sales to begin at 11 a.m. (it is currently 12:30 p.m.).
That special election (Braselton Sunday alcohol sales only) will be held at the Braselton Police and Municipal Court building on Election Day.
Election Day is Tuesday
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry