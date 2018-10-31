Nearly all Braselton area schools topped the state and national averages on the ACT and SAT for 2018. The Georgia Department of Education recently announced school-level results on the two college-admissions tests.
Winder-Barrow High School was the only school in the Braselton-area of the town’s four counties that fell below the state and national averages.
See full results in the Oct. 31 issue of The Braselton News.
Local schools fare well on ACT, SAT
