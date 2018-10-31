Ron Johnson, the former chairman of the Jackson County Republican Party, has been named to the Jackson County Board of Elections.
Johnson will fill the seat of the late Ponchie Beck, who was chairman of the board.
Judge David Motes appointed Johnson as chairman of the board, said elections director Jennifer Logan. She added he resigned his seat with the county Republican Party in order to take the position.
Johnson named to elections board
