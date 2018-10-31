Nearly all schools top state on CCRPI

Nearly all schools across Jackson County topped the state average on a school accountability measure.
The Georgia Department of Education released results for the 2018 College and Career Readiness Performance Index earlier this week.
Most schools in the county’s three districts fared better than the state, which had an overall score of 77.8 for elementary schools; 76.2 for middle schools; and 75.3 for high schools.
Those scoring below the state average for their grade clusters were:
•Elementary-age students who attend Commerce Middle School — 77.5
•Maysville Elementary School — 74.3
•East Jackson Middle School —72.5
•West Jackson Middle School —74.9
•Commerce High School — 75.2
See full school-wide results from the 2018 CCPRI in the Oct. 31 issue of The Jackson Herald.
