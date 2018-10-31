Jefferson bowed out of the state tournament last week, but it took five sets from a No. 1 seed to oust the Dragons from the postseason.
The team fell to North Hall 25-19, 20-25, 25-19, 23-25, 10-15 last Tuesday in a match that took two and a half hours to complete. The Dragons closed the season at 20-13.
“The coaching staff is unbelievably proud of this young team to battle through some massive ‘storms,’ especially the last two weeks of the season,” coach Brittany Lawrence said. “Before we started the match against North Hall, I gave the ladies a to-do list of three actions: Put the pressure on North Hall, be resilient and bounce back and kick butt. Although the scores don’t show it, that is exactly what we did.”
The match against North Hall, the third this season for Jefferson with the Trojans, went back-and-forth. The Dragons won two of the first three sets before narrowly dropping the fourth set and falling in the decisive fifth set.
The team totaled eight aces, 43 kills, 14 blocks, 35 assists and 91 digs.
For the rest of this story, see the Oct. 31 edition of The Jackson Herald.
VOLLEYBALL: Dragon coach proud of effort in season-ending match
