CROSS COUNTRY: JCCHS runners headed to state meet

Jackson County’s cross-country teams took care of business at Thursday’s Region 8-AAA meet as both are headed to state thanks to a pair of third-place finishes.
The state meet is Saturday at Carrollton.
Jaycie Ponce (fourth, 21:34.95) and Hayden Ponce (ninth, 22:22.90) both finished in the top 10 on the girls’ side at region and Russell Hendley (eighth, 17:27.56) and Dawson Miller (ninth, 17:37.57) were both top-10 finishers in the boys’ race. Coach James Norton said the boys’ third-place team finish was particularly encouraging.
“For the boys, we were really pleased to get third,” he said. “Most of the projections were looking like we’d get fourth but we did just enough to place higher than East (Jackson), something we haven’t done in quite a while as far as I know.”
For the rest of the story, see the Oct. 31 edition of The Jackson Herald.
