Cross Country: Leopards run past the competition to sweep the Region 8-AA meet

Last year, the Banks County High School cross country program went to Carrollton for the Class AA state meet with a lot of momentum.
Both the boys’ and girls’ teams had dominated the Region 8-AA meet to qualify for the state meet. The momentum built sent the boys to a state title and the girls to a second-place finish in Carrollton.
This year’s group hope the same can happen for them as both teams clinched the Region 8-AA championships last Thursday at Oglethorpe County. Griffin Stephens (16:58.61) and Destinie Martin (21:31.37) paced the way for both teams, finishing second in their races.
The girls’ team dominated the meet. The team won by 26 points to beat second-place finisher Union County.
The boys’ team had a close call, winning by only one point over Union County.
“This was probably our best performance this year by both the boys’ and the girls’ teams,” head coach Will Foster said. “They really stepped up and performed when the pressure was on them.”
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
