Football: Leopards playoff hopes slim after loss

Last Friday, the Banks County Leopards’ playoff hopes took a big hit after a 36-33 loss to Monticello.
This week, though, the Leopards still have an outside shot of making the Class AA state playoffs. But, the Leopards (4-5, 3-3 Region 8-AA) have to get past Elbert County (6-3, 4-2) and have Monticello lose to Social Circle.
“We’ve got to do a good job of rallying to the ball and making tackles against Elbert,” head coach Jay Reid said.
The Leopards and Blue Devils are 1-1 in the all-time series. Last year, the Blue Devils took the game 43-22. In 2016, the Leopards scored 43 points.
“We want to possess the ball on offense,” Reid said. “We’ve done a better job of that over the last couple of weeks.”
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
