Softball: Leopards fall to Social Circle in Class AA state title game

Last season, the Banks County Leopard softball team saw itself in Columbus for the first time in program history.
The result wasn’t bad, a third-place finish after dropping to Monticello. This past week, the Leopards were out for more than a third-place finish. They wanted a shot at the state championship and nearly did so.
However, on Saturday, the Leopards dropped its first game in Columbus, 8-7 in eight innings to region foe Social Circle. And when they made it into the Class AA state championship game against Social Circle, the result was a 9-1 loss in five innings to end the season and give the Leopards a runner-up finish in state. The Leopards finished the season 29-10.
“I’m just really proud of all the girls,” head coach Tony Bowen said. “The season as a whole, everybody playing different positions, working hard, coming out all summer, everything that they were asked to do they did.
“That’s what I told the girls after the game, ‘I know there’s no special speeches that I could give you right now, because everybody’s feeling bad.’ I just want them to take away from this that they played a great season. We just fell a little short. There’s got to be a winner and there’s got to be a loser. We just didn’t do what we needed to do in that last game.”
