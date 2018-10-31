Early August start likely for Barrow schools

The Barrow County School System will start classes the first day of August 2019 if the Board of Education accepts the superintendent’s recommendation Nov. 13.
The school district sent three calendar options out for a survey and received 5,048 responses, nearly 80 percent of them through parent link emails, school system emails or Facebook.
Shenley Rountree, the district public relations director, said the results were much better than in 2017 when about 1,700 responses were received. The district also used the system website, school websites, twitter, the Barrow News-Journal and sign-ins at the central school office to distribute the survey.
Parents provided 63 percent of the responses and staff members were 32 percent.
More than half — 53.7 percent — selected the first option for the calendar which calls for the earliest start date. It also includes full breaks for fall in October, a week in November at Thanksgiving, two weeks at the holidays and spring break in early April.
Graduation would be May 20-21 and the last day of classes would be May 20.
The latest start date, Aug. 12, the second option, had the least amount of support, 13.3 percent. That calendar also would provide a one-day fall break and three days for Thanksgiving.
The third option, which would have classes starting Aug. 5, drew about a third of the support — 33 percent. It would have had three days for fall break, a week at Thanksgiving and classes would end May 20.
References were made to rumblings in the state to start school after Labor Day.
“We hear that a lot, but when we put it out there, nobody wanted it,” McMichael said.
Board member Rolando Alvarez said this school year might be the last time the board makes the calendar decision. He was referring to a state legislative committee that has been named to study options. One method would have the state legislature deciding on the calendar. Board member Lynn Stevens asked that the district calculate how much money is spent on substitute teachers and how much staff members take off around the Georgia-Florida game. McMichael said that has been checked in the past and it was a “small blip.”
The board will vote on the calendar separately at its meeting because member Michael Shelley requested it. Shelley said he does not understand why the board makes a survey about calendars. When he was in school, he said, the calendar was set and “that was it.” Surveys were not done.
