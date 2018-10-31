Construction managers recommended for Barrow County school projects

Charles Black Construction and Grahl Construction were recommended as construction managers for Barrow County’s new high school and three renovation projects at the county board of education’s work session Tuesday.
The board will vote on the two firms at its Nov. 13 meeting.
Charles Black will replace Bowen & Watson, which the board fired at its September meeting.
Construction on the high school is expected to start this winter. Phase one of the school — a classroom building and a “student services” building — is expected to open for the 2020-2021 year.
Cost for the work is projected to be $19 million.
The renovation projects will be at Yargo Elementary School, Westside Middle School and Apalachee High School. They are expected to cost about $6.2 million.
Joe Perno, assistant superintendent for system operations, said the renovations will be done over multiple years because of the short work period in the summer.
Perno jokingly said he was one of the few people who wanted a calendar in which school did not start until after Labor Day. The time for school projects is usually from late May until late July.
For more on Tuesday's meeting, see the Oct. 31 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
