Football: Knights to close out 2018 season at home against Trinity

The Bethlehem Christian Academy football team will look to put the finishing touches on its 2018 season on a positive note this Friday.
The Knights (2-7) will host Trinity Christian School-Dublin at 7:30 p.m. and hope to snap a seven-game losing skid. Once again the opponent will be a quality one, as the Crusaders enter the contest 5-4 overall. With it being the final game of the season and the final week of practice for players, BCA coach Lance Fendley said he hopes everyone realizes the situation and enjoys each moment.
“Honestly I would like to see the kids enjoy this week,” Fendley said Monday. “For our seniors I want them to enjoy each practice. They need to realize each day they have one less day of practice left. We are not looking to next season by any stretch, but we would like to have a good feeling when we walk off the field Friday.”
BCA is coming off a one-sided 69-7 loss to Bulloch Academy last week.
“We want to stay consistent and continue to put our best foot forward,” Fendley said. “We don’t want anyone to slack off. We want to continue our standard and gain some needed momentum.”
In looking at this week’s foe, the BCA coach said Trinity is a “good team,” noting how many points the Crusaders scored against John Milledge Academy in a 31-20 loss.
“They also beat Westfield (21-7) and that was a big deal for them,” Fendley said. “For us we have not gotten much of a practice schedule-wise. We are learning this season just what it means to play a tough team week in and week out.”
In scouting Trinity, Fendley said he is impressed with several of the Crusader players, including their quarterback, wide receivers and tight ends. He also said Trinity has one of the biggest linemen in the GISA.
“Their players go out and play hard and really compete,” Fendley said.
Trinity has been a tough opponent to plan for as the Crusaders use different formations at somewhat unusual times. Fendley said Trinity uses the swinging gate formation, typically seen on extra point attempts, on regular offensive plays.
“When you play that formation you have to follow your game plan,” Fendley said. “It is really tough to defend against it in space more so than at the goal line. We will have to really prepare for it and see what happens. ”
The BCA offense will have to have a solid performance as Trinity, which competes in GISA Region 2-AAA, likes to stack the box defensively with seven or eight players.
The 2018 season has not gone as planned for the Knights’ players or coaches. However, when Friday’s game is complete, Fendley said he wants everyone to be able to walk off the field with no regrets.
“This is a game we want to win and will work hard to prepare to do so,” Fendley said.
