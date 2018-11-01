WINDER - Del Couture, 84, passed away Tuesday, October 30, 2018.
She was a member of The Winder First Baptist Church and spent most of her life as a missionary, sharing her testimony for Jesus. Del made several trips to Israel and loved spending time reading her Bible. She was an entrepreneur and dabbled in many industries from high fashion modeling in her early years to cosmetics, clothing, perfume, detergents and the list goes on and on. Del loved the beach and spending time listening to the surf. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Ruth Grodins Fox; a son, Steven Couture; daughter, Susan Couture; and sister, Roberta Mildred Crowe.
Survivors include two sons, Lance Couture (Pat), Maine, and Patrick Couture (Mary), Frisco, Texas; three daughters, Frede Cormier (Dave)Hartford, Conn., Cindy Couture, Duluth, and Vickie Mosby (Wayne), Winder; a daughter-in-law, Marlene Couture; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 2, at The Winder First Baptist Church with Pastor Chad Mantooth officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow the service in Rose Hill Cemetery.
Donations may be made to The AFLAC Cancer Center for Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.
Smith Memory Chapel, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Del Couture (10-30-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry