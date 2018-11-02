Bridges: Regular season reaches final stages for 2018

As the final seconds ticked away on the game I was covering last Friday night, it entered my mind that we are nearing the end of another high school football regular season. The seasons seem to take longer to arrive these days and are too often gone within a blink of an eye. That has certainly been the case for 2018.
True football weather as most view it arrived in full force last week. Several hours of rain from Thursday night into Friday afternoon left for a slick playing field. The cooler temperatures that arrived with the rain had one seeing his or her breath while in the night air. Fortunately, the press box I was sitting in Friday night had heat.
When official preseason practice began, the temperatures were typical of a stifling Georgia summer. We seemed to have skipped fall, which I like to associate with this pastime, and gone directly into winter.
At kickoff Friday night, the temperature was 49 degrees but certainly felt colder than that. For me it meant a long-sleeved shirt and jacket. Only a few days ago shorts were the order for the day or night.
Two of the coldest high school football games I remember were actually decades apart. One game took place in 1988 while the other took place almost two decades later in 2009. The one from 1988 involved my high school alma mater as we played for a state championship. The exact date was Dec. 2, 1988 but with it being in the south Georgia city of Tifton none of us were prepared for what we encountered.
A cold front swept through the lower half of the state that week, and by kickoff that night the temperature was around 30 degrees. While this does not rival what football games are like up north during that time of the year, it was quite a shock for us who earlier in the week in middle Georgia were still enjoying short sleeve weather. I talked with some of the players on our team and they told me once the game started they really didn’t notice the cold. It was, of course, for the fans who were not involved in a physical activity such as playing a game. I was on the sidelines as a team manager and it became impossible to take notes because my pen was literally too cold to write with. On the tape of that game you can actually see me tossing my pen in a garbage can out of frustration.
The other game took place in 2009. It was the third round of the state playoffs and Apalachee High School was hosting Griffin. I don’t remember exactly how cold it got that night but a photo of myself shows me wearing the heaviest coat I own. That was in addition to two shirts, a sweatshirt, gloves and a stocking hat to keep my ears from freezing.
Despite two pair of socks my feet felt frozen by the time the first half was over. Thankfully, Apalachee coach Shane Davis had earlier granted me full access to the team, which meant I could go into the locker room at halftime. Those 20 or so minutes of warmth felt almost as good as winning the lottery.
The cold probably wouldn’t have been as bad either night except both of the teams I was pulling for lost. That fact alone made the temperature seem 20 degrees colder.
High school football is a tradition across this great country we live in. Players, and all those involved, make lifelong memories. It was senior night at the game I attended last week and while it was not the final game of the season for those players it was the final home contest. Something tells me, though ,each one will carry with them memories of preparing for a new season in the summer heat and then finishing in weather more suited to our neighbors to the north.
Once again on this cool, if not cold, night the team I was covering was defeated, making the weather seem even worse and the realization that the 2018 campaign was near completion an even tougher fact to accept.
—
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former sports editor for the Barrow News-Journal. He has covered high school football since 1988. He welcomes feedback about this column at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
Bridges: Regular season reaches final stages for 2018
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry