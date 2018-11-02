FRIDAY AFTERNOON UPDATE:
A 17-year-old East Jackson Comprehensive High School has been charged with “failure to yield right of way” after a Friday morning wreck left four injured on Hwy. 441 at Hoods Mill Rd.
Tim J. Meyer, post commander of the Georgia State Patrol Athens post, said authorities were called to the intersection around 8 a.m. on Nov. 2 for a two-vehicle crash with injuries.
“The investigation revealed that a blue Volvo, driven by a 17-year-old student from (EJCHS), was trying to cross U.S. 441 from Harris-Lord Cemetery Rd. to continue westbound onto Hoods Mill Rd.,” Meyer said. “The driver of the Volvo failed to yield right of way to a white Ford Escape that was traveling south on U.S. 441. The collision occurred in the southbound lanes of 441 at its intersection with Hoods Mill Rd.”
The 17-year-old male was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, along with two passengers, who are both EJCHS students (one a 15-year-old male, the other a 16-year-old female). All three students had non-life threatening injuries.
Crystal Savage, 38, of Commerce, who was driving the Ford Escape, was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
-----
Three students from East Jackson Comprehensive High School were injured in a car wreck Friday morning on their way to class.
According to school officials, the three were involved in a wreck with another vehicle at the intersection of Hwy. 441 and Hoods Mill Rd.
The injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.
Three EJCHS students injured
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry