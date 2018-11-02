Randall Martin (09-21-18)

WINDER - Randall Lee Martin, 57, passed away on September 21, 2018, surrounded by family and friends, following a difficult and courageous battle with cancer.
Randall was born in Alexandria, La. and enjoyed living in many different places while growing up as an Air Force "Brat". Randall has been living in Winder for the past couple of years to help with the care of his parents, Jerry Randall Martin and Virginia Lee Martin. Randall served in the Air Force, then continued his career in telecommunications as a self-employed contractor until his death. He continued to travel to many different places with his work and enjoyed life.
Survivors include his mother, Virginia Martin; sister, Debra Birdseye (Jim); niece, Kristen Barrett (Tim); and nephews, David Henry and Joshua Birdseye; as well as, many relatives in the Winder area and in Georgia. Randall shared a special relationship with his cousin, Mark Ochle, as well as a longtime friends, Jeff Hall, Cass Hegeman, and D'Arcy Hines. Randall was preceded in his death by his father, Jerry Martin, who also died of cancer.
A private interment for family and close friends was held at Barrow Memorial Gardens in Winder.
Carter Funeral Home handled the arrangements and online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
