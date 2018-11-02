DACULA — Winder-Barrow spotted Dacula a 20-point head start Friday, but the Bulldogs nipped at the home team’s heels the rest of the evening and flirted with a season-finale upset on a cold final night of the season.
The Bulldoggs remained in the game until the final moments of the fourth quarter in a 28-21 loss to 8-2 Dacula. Winder-Barrow finishes the season at 2-8.
The Bulldoggs struggled to stop the Falcons early. Dacula put the first points on the board with a 49-yard scoring strike over the middle from Jarrett Jenkins to Konata Mumpfield 49 seconds into the game. The Falcons missed a 38-yard field goal wide right with 8:57 to go in the first quarter.
Dacula added another score shortly after the start of the second quarter when Jenkins connected with Joseph Lopez for a 21-yard score with 10:34 to go in the half. The Falcons tacked on another score with 4:18 before intermission, when Jenkins threw his third touchdown of the half, a 15-yard scoring pass to Christopher Scott. The point after was blocked and the Falcons led 20-0.
But Winder-Barrow responded with 14 unanswered points over the next six minutes of the game. Aaron Bagley dragged a pile of Falcon defenders for about half of his 30-yard run late to midfield. The Bulldoggs were forced to punt, but then got the ball back right before the half. And Trevor Summerfield hit Brett Landis on the left sideline. Landis raced 47 yards for a touchdown with less than a minute to go in the half, cutting the Falcons lead to 20-7 at the half.
Winder got the ball to open the second half and the Bulldoggs marched down the field with tough running from Bagley and Jamar Mack and two 15-yard penalties on the Falcons. Bagley carried the ball in from five yards out on third and goal from the five with 7:57 left in the third quarter.
The Bulldoggs forced a punt from Dacula on the ensuing drive, then started at their own 15, picking up a first down on a 16-yard reception by Landis. But Winder was forced to punt, and Dacula broke through to block the kick, recovering on the Bulldogg 3-yard line. Kyle Efford carried the ball in two plays later for the Falcons. The home squad went for two and upped the lead to 28-14 with 2:38 to go in the third.
Winder caught a break down two scores with 9:43 to go in the game when a snap sailed high over the Falcon punter’s head and Winder took possession at the Dacula 13. Soon after, Bagley took the snap on the 7-yard line on fourth down, ran toward the pile, then jumped and threw a short pass, “Tebow-style” to Cole Whaley for a touchdown. The point after made it 28-21.
Dacula responded with a lengthy drive deep into Winder territory that ate several minutes off the clock. The Falcons committed a couple of penalties to kill their momentum. And they turned the ball over on downs with 1:26 to go on the Winder 31. The Bulldoggs had 86 seconds to go 69 yards to tie the score.
But a pass on fourth down fell incomplete and the Falcons took over at the Bulldogg 27 with 44 seconds left and ran out the clock.
