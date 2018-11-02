FOOTBALL: Jackson Co. enjoys scoring outburst in senior night win over Eagles

Jackson County didn’t have the season it hoped for but got the senior night celebration it wanted.
Behind a 34-point second quarter, the Panthers (3-7, 1-6) beat rival East Jackson 55-14 Friday night at home to close the season.
Gabe Lockridge returned a punt and kickoff for a touchdown, Chad Pittman scored twice and Bo Reeves, Elijah Pierce, Justin Key and Jacob Crumley also found the end zone in the season-ending rout.
“It felt good coming out in our last game as seniors and going out with a win,” Pittman said. “It was good for next year, too, ending on a win.”
The victory snapped a six-game losing skid for the Panthers, who last won on Aug. 31 when they beat Lumpkin County 45-0. It was also Jackson County’s first region win of the year. The Panthers improved to 6-3 all time against their in-county rivals.
“I’m proud of them,” Worley said. “And we had some things that we’ve been trying to get to click all year, and finally we started to run some things a little bit better and executed a little bit better and so I’m proud of that. Everybody got to be a part of it … We had a lot of young guys be a part of it, and a lot of seniors that got to score tonight, too. Hopefully, this will carry over into next season.”
East Jackson’s Bryce Reeves caught a pair of touchdown passes from Hunter Hardwick to account for the Eagles’ two scores as East Jackson (1-9, 0-6) closed the season on an eight-game losing streak.
Jackson County started its scoring early with a big special-teams play.
Lockridge picked up a short, line-drive punt early in the first quarter and raced approximately 55 yards for a score to give Jackson County a 7-0 lead 43 seconds into the game. Worley said having a big play early boosted the team.
“When you come to the field and have that confidence that good things are going to happen, you will play that way,” he said.
The Panthers never looked back from there. Pittman scored on a 15-yard run to put Jackson County up 14-0 with 5:59 left in the opening quarter. The floodgates then opened in the second quarter. Reeves scored on a 17-yard run to give the Panthers a three-touchdown lead, followed by a 16-yard touchdown run from Pierce, a one-yard run from Key, a 20-yard scamper from Pittman and a 36-yard run from Crumley as Jackson County pushed its lead out to 48-7 at the half.
“We had a couple turnovers tonight, but overall we did a lot of really good things,” Worley said. “I told them to enjoy the journey and not look at the mistakes you made but enjoy the good things you did because there were a lot more good things than bad things.”
Lockridge struck again to start the second half, taking the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown as Jackson County increased its lead to 55-7.
“I was gassed,” Lockridge said of the return, “but I knew I wanted to make an impact for the seniors tonight and do something big for them.”
Hardwick, who hit Bryce Reeves for a 17-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, threw a 20-yard scoring strike to Reeves with 1:56 remaining in the third quarter for the game’s final score. East Jackson threatened to score again in the closing seconds of the game, but running back Caleb Adair was knocked out of bounds at the one-yard line as time expired.
Worley said he was happy to send the Panther seniors out on a positive note.
“That’s awesome,” he said, “and I think everybody around them, the younger guys, played for them, too. We have a lot of young guys. So, I’m so proud of the way they played for the senior class. This is a great senior class, it’s the first senior class I’ve had all the way through from freshman year, and it’s a really good group of young men and they’re going to do great things with their lives.”
Pittman said it was a special night.
“It was awesome,” he said, “memories, I’ll never forget with everybody out here tonight.”
