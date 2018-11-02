The Commerce Tigers’ bid for its first region championship since 2003 looked promising at halftime against Athens Academy.
The Tigers and Spartans were tied 7-7 in the Region 8-A championship game on Friday. But, starting the second half, the Spartans put together back-to-back touchdown drives, and an interception on the Tigers’ final drive ended any hopes for the region crown.
The Tigers (8-2) fell to the Spartans (10-0) 21-14 to end the regular season. The Tigers now move on to the Class A Public state playoffs. The opponent and a bye are still to be determined.
The Tigers were led by Dajuan Wood’s 107 rushing yards on 10 carries including a 67-yard touchdown run on his first carry of the game. Nate Ray added 109 rushing yards on 15 carries. The Tigers combined for 293 total yards and 14 first downs.
The Spartans’ Len’neth Whitehead led all rushers with 144 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Deion Colzie caught five passes for 50 yards. The Spartans totaled 278 yards.
The Tigers opened the game with three straight runs. The third run proved to be the charm as Wood ran past the Spartans’ defense for a 67-yard touchdown. The Tigers led 7-0 with 10:31 left in the first quarter.
The Spartans responded with a three-play drive of their own. After two passes moved the ball 22 yards, Whitehead broke through for a 22-yard touchdown. The drive lasted 21 seconds and the game was tied at 7-7.
Both teams exchanged punts over the next four possessions. One Spartans’ drive ended due to a Nick Patrick sack on third-and-4. The sack registered for a 15-yard loss.
The halftime score was 7-7.
After a holding call and a fumble to start the second half, the Spartans busted an 18-yard run, which was followed by a Whitehead 41-yard go-ahead touchdown run with 10:29 left in the third quarter. The score was 14-7.
The Spartans’ defense forced a Tigers’ punt on the following possession. The Tigers’ defense rose to the challenge and looked as though it had forced a three-and-out. But, the Spartans faked a punt on fourth-and-5 at their own 46-yard line. The run went for 17 yards and gave new life to the Spartans.
Four plays later, the Spartans went for it on fourth-and-1 and converted with an 18-yard run. Three plays later, quarterback Palmer Bush hit Barrett McLanahan on a 6-yard touchdown strike to push the Spartans’ lead to 21-7 with 45 seconds left in the third quarter.
The Tigers’ response to the 14-point deficit was an 11-play drive that covered 80 yards. The drive ended with a Sam Roach 1-yard plunge into the end zone with 6:51 left in the game. The Spartans’ lead was cut to 21-14.
Whitehead gave the Spartans good field position after busting a 54-yard run on the ensuing possession. But, a holding call and a Jaylen Dorsey sack, backed the Spartans, which eventually led to a punt and gave the Tigers the ball with 3:09 left in the game.
The Tigers’ gained two first downs in the first six plays of the drive. None of the plays were completed passes, though. The next four plays were all pass plays, beginning with a first-down throwaway turning into an intentional-grounding call against the Tigers. The next play was a sack and third down was an incomplete pass.
The Tigers’ final hope came on a fourth-and-27 pass play, which was intercepted by Colzie to secure the Spartans the Region 8-A championship.
