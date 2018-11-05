JEFFERSON - Joseph Charles Riehle, 68, joined his mother, Josephine, and four brothers (Michael, Thomas, James, and Robert), in heaven on Sunday, November 4, 2018.
Joe was born in New Brunswick, N.J. Joe was a Marine Corps veteran who served the United States in the Vietnam War and was a POW. Joe was a Master Butcher, cutting meat for over 40 years. He loved to bring people together over a good steak. Joe had a servant's heart and spent much of his time helping veterans, children and his community through the Barrow County Veterans Resource Center (BCVRC), AMVETS, American Legion, Adventure Bags, Inc., Marine Corps League, Winder Chamber of Commerce and spreading joy as Santa Clause during the holidays. Let Joe's memory continue through helping others in your day-to-day life.
Joe treasured his family and is survived by his wife, Debbi Riehle, Jefferson; children, Jodi Riehle, Nicole and Scott Trowbridge, and Bill Denis; grandchildren, Evan and Olivia Trowbridge; sisters, Patricia Panico, Deborah Riehle, Jeannie Dradzik, and JoAnn Hallahan; and brothers, Carmen Riehle (twin), Richard Riehle, Ronald Riehle, and Peter Aldrich. As one of 13 children, Joe is survived by a very large extended family of special nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery with military honors. There will be a memorial service hosted by the AMVETS of Winder (Post 12) TBD. Visit the Facebook page (@AMVETSpost12Winder) for details.
Donations in place of flowers may be made to Barrow Veterans Center, 66 McElroy Street, Winder, GA 30680, (470) 209-7761, http://www.barrowveterans.com.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Joseph Riehle (11-04-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry