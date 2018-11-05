Jimmy Brown (11-04-18)

MAYSVILLE - Jimmy Brown, 79, died Sunday, November 4, 2018, at his residence.
Mr. Brown was born in Commerce, the son of the late Mae Brown. Mr. Brown was a member of Ridgeway Baptist Church and was retired from Mt. Vernon Mills. He was preceded in death by his sister, Virginia Shook.
Survivors include his wife, Jimmie Lou Ward Brown, Maysville; son, Greg Brown, Maysville; niece, Linda Neisler; and nephew, William Leachman.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 7, at 2 p.m. from Ridgeway Baptist Church with the Rev. Bill Manus and Guy Baker officiating with the interment following at Jackson Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday night from 5 to 8 p.m.
Flowers are accepted or you can make a donation to the Ridgeway Baptist Church Youth Bus Fund, 942 E. Ridgeway Church Rd., Commerce, GA 30529.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
