'C.L.' Wood (11-04-18)

Carl Lee "C.L." Wood Jr., 74, passed away on Sunday, November 4, 2018.
Mr. Wood was the son of the late Carl Lee Wood, Sr. and Maggie Ruth Griffeth Wood. Mr. Wood was retired from General Motors.
Survivors include his wife, Stella Wilkins Wood; children, Barry (Erica) Wood, Darrell (Alissa) Wood, Gina (Edward) Herron, and Beth (Jeff) Smith; brother, Delany Wood; grandchildren, Brandon Wood and Dre Herron.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 8, at Smith Memory Chapel at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
