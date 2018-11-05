Miss Taffie Jones, 60, a lifelong resident of Lavonia, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2018, following complications with pneumonia.
Taffie was preceded in death by her father, James Taft Jones; and her mother, Reba Gibson Jones.
"Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart." Jeremiah 1:5.
When God formed Taffie, He clearly set her apart. Taffie was born with an extra chromosome, more commonly known as Down Syndrome. But what many saw as a handicap or disability, was actually a blessing for the world to see. Taffie's spirit and personality was infectious to all who knew her. Taffie loved life and enjoyed each day she was given. Her heart was always full of joy. She was kind to all and never met a stranger.
Survivors include her extended family and friends.
Taffie was deeply loved and will never be forgotten. The lessons she leaves behind are: always have love in your heart; never hold a grudge; enjoy every moment you are given; dance with the music; and root for the Atlanta Braves!
Burial will be at a later date at Lavonia City Cemetery.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, Braselton Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Taffie Jones (11-02-18)
