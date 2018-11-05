MAYSVILLE - Luther William Garrison, "The Cane Man," died Monday, October 29, 2018, at the age of 73.
Luther was born in Athens on September 26, 1945 to the late Jack Cleveland Garrison and Felecia Tolbert Garrison. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He had a successful 34-year career with the Athens-Clarke County Fire Department.
Survivors include his sister-in-law, Catherine Garrison, Watkinsville; nieces and nephews, Kelly Garrison (wife Tonya Garrison), Baton Rouge, La., Kyle Garrison, Baton Rouge, La., Tracy Garrison Williford (husband Dale Williford), Watkinsville, Kristin Garrison Torres (husband Don Torres), Maringouin, La. and Tara Garrison Hix (husband Shane Hix), Danielsville. And several great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Luther was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine Kinley Garrison; father, Jack Garrison; mother, Felecia Garrison; and brothers, Cleveland "Bud" Garrison , George Garrison and Frederick Garrison.
A graveside service was held Thursday, November 1, at 1 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Pallbearers were Kelly Garrison, Kyle Garrison, Shane Hix, Dale Williford, Joshua Shelton and Pat Smith.
Bernstein Funeral Home, Athens, was in charge of the arrangements.
www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Luther Garrison (10-29-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry