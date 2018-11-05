Alan Dalton (11-03-18)

Alan Milton Dalton, 56 of the Hollingsworth Community, Alto, passed away on Saturday, November 3, 2018.
Born in Gainesville on February 11, 1962, he was the son of Chris and Joe Walker of Cornelia and the late Milton Dalton. Mr. Dalton was retired from the Georgia Department of Transportation with 34 years of dedicated service. He was of the Baptist denomination.
Alan was preceded in death by his grandparents, Tom and Willette Dalton and Ernest and Lillian Yarber.
Survivors in addition to his mother and stepfather include his loving wife, Vicki Dalton; son, Kelan Dalton; brothers and sister-in-law, Perry Dalton, Rickey and Kathy Sheridan; niece, Drew Dalton; nephew, Cole Dalton; aunts and caretakers, Sarah Cross, Sharon and Brantley Watkins; uncle, Rev. Phillip and Janet Yarber; and aunt, Ora Maney.
Funeral services were held Sunday, November 4, from the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home with the Rev. Phillip Yarber officiating. Interment followed in the Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery.
Donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Department 142, Memphis, TN. 38148, or by visiting, www.stjude.org
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia, was in charge of arrangements.
