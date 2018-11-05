DANIELSVILLE - Jack Junior King passed away on Saturday, November 3, 2018, at the Comer Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Mr. King was born in Royston on April 7, 1944, the son of the late James Emerson King and Nellie Sue Parham King. He was an office machine repairman having worked at the University of Georgia and was a United States Army Veteran having served during the Vietnam War Era. He attended Meadow Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Brendal Coile King.
Survivors include a son, Kenneth D. (Joy) King, Ila; daughter, Sharon (David) Keller, Winder; and grandchildren, Brooklynn Adams, Kendra King and Kara King.
Funeral services will be held at the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, November 7, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Mike Sarna officiating. Interment will follow in the Bluestone Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening. The family is at the home of Kenneth and Joy King, 239 Fitzpatrick Road, Danielsville, GA 30633.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
Jack King (11-03-18)
