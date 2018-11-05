George Davis (11-03-18)

Monday, November 5. 2018
George Hughes Davis, 81, passed away on November 3, 2018.

Mr. Davis was the son of the late Hugh and Catherine Mills Davis.

Survivors include his wife, Lela Davis; children, Ledra Davis Woodlee, Stephen (Pam) Davis, Stan (Katie) Davis; brothers, Ray, Porter and Lee Davis; and grandchildren, Colin Davis, Nick Davis, Ben Davis, Pepper Davis, Annie Davis.

Memorial services will be held Wednesday, November 7, at 4 p.m. in the Smith Memory Chapel. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. prior to the service. The Revs. Chad Mantooth and Irby Stanley will officiate.

In lieu of flowers memorials maybe made to the Winder First Baptist Church building fund.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
