William Hix (11-02-18)

WINDER - William Franklin Hix, 86, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 2, 2018.
Mr. Hix was a native of Winder and Athens. He is the son of the late John Franklin Hix and Ruby Jewel Bullock Hix. He was proceeded in death by his first wife of 52 years, Mattie Lou Hix; brother, Lewis Hix; sisters and brothers-in-law, Edna (Raymond) Nunn and Geneva (Winfred) Brown; and step-daughter, Donna Webber Clayton.
Survivors include his loving wife of 14 years, Betty Webber Hix, Winder; daughter, Marsha Norris (Don Gill); son, Gregory Franklin (Teresa) Hix, Conyers; step-sons, Michael (Robyn) Webber, South Fork, Colo., and Scott (Patti) Webber, Gainesville; sisters-in-law, Becky Hix and Carolyn Jackson; grandchildren, Clayton Lee (Lourann) Norris; Stephanie Hix (Joey) Smith, and Sam (Christy) Gill; great-grandchildren, Sadie Marie, Maddie Kate, and Ava Grace Smith; and a host of extended family and friends.
Mr. Hix was a member of the First Baptist Church of Winder and the East Athens Baptist Church. Throughout his career, Mr. Hix was the owner of William F. Hix Construction Company. He is remembered for being a strict perfectionist in everything that he did. Mr. Hix attended various organizations. He was the president of the Civitan Club of East Athens and the Bulldog Camping Club. Mr. Hix served the United States faithfully in the Army during the Korean conflict and continued to attend his military reunions many years after his honorable discharge from the military.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 5, at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Irby Stanley officiating. Burial will follow the service at Barrow Memorial Gardens. The family will be receiving friends on Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
The family has respectfully requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Silverleaf Memory Care in Athens or to Inspiring Hospice due to the loving care that they provided.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
