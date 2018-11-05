Patsy Harrison (11-02-18)

Patsy Ann Hall Harrison, 79, died peacefully on November 2, 2018, at Emory University Hospital, during the lunchtime bells at the nearby Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church, surrounded by her family.
Born December, 9, 1938, at St. Mary's Hospital in Athens, she was the daughter of Loy Braswell and Molly Baggett Hall. She grew up in Winder and attended Winder Barrow High School, where she was a majorette and was homecoming queen. After graduating from high school with honors, she attended the University of Georgia. A member of the First United Methodist Church in Winder, she is remembered by her family as loving horses, car rides, shopping and Christmas.
Mrs. Harrison was the widow of Robert Harold Harrison, founder of Harrison Poultry, Inc., of Bethlehem.
Survivors include her daughters, Kelley Tison and husband Brian and Bobbie Ann Reynolds and husband Raymond, and her grandchildren, Anne Marie Tison, Jay Tison, Graham Reynolds and Matthew Reynolds.
"We deeply appreciate the outpouring of love and support we've received from so many of you following our mother's passing," the family said. "Please know that we have heard and cherish your thoughts and prayers for our mother and for us."
Memorial donations may be made to Skyland Trail, 1961 N. Druid Hills, Atlanta, Georgia 30329 or to the Alzheimer's Association, Georgia Chapter, Attention Linda Davidson, Executive Director, 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550, Atlanta, Georgia 30346. The family respectfully asks donors to request that contributions be used specifically in the Barrow County area.
Funeral services were held Monday, November 5, at the Winder First United Methodist Church in Winder. Burial was at Rose Hill Cemetery in Winder.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, was entrusted with the arrangements.
