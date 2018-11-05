Amy Grizzle (11-05-18)

COMMERCE - Amy Westbrook Grizzle, 51, passed away Monday, November 5, 2018 in Athens.
Mrs. Grizzle was born January 10, 1967 in Athens, the daughter of Lloyd S. Westbrook, Jr., Ila, and Patricia "June" Hardy Westbrook, Commerce. Mrs. Grizzle was a Pre- K teacher for over 21 years, loved the outdoors, arts and crafts and had started her own arts and crafts business. Mrs. Grizzle was a member of White Plains Baptist Church, where she served faithfully. Above all her accomplishments Mrs. Grizzle loved serving her Lord and Saviour.
Survivors in addition to her parents include her husband, Doug Grizzle, Commerce; sister, Ann Cain, Athens; nephews and nieces, Blake Sanders, Chelsey Cain, Breannah Hendley, Michelle Morris and Olivia Morris; two sisters-in-law, Tracie Morris and husband Tommy, Delene Hendley and husband Dale; and mother-in-law, Linda Grizzle.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m., Thursday, November 8, from the White Plains Baptist Church with Pastor Cary Pittman officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday, November 7, from
4 to 8 p.m. and from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at White Plains Baptist Church prior to the service on Thursday.
Honorary pallbearers will be Wilt and Judy Baxley, Hartwell and Barbara Lancaster, Raymond Church and Jerry Gibby.
In lieu of flowers the family requests flowers be omitted and donations made to the American Cancer Society, 105 Westpark Drive, Suite C, Athens, Georgia 30606, The Kidney Foundation Cancer Research at, www.kidneycancer.org/donate, The Gideons International, Jackson West Camp, P.O. Box 755, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
