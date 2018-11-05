JEFFERSON - Michael "Mike" Scott Dorsey, 51, passed away Sunday, November 4, 2018.
He loved life, cooking, NASCAR, and the beach. He was preceded in death by his father, Herman Dorsey; and mother, Geraldine Dorsey; and brother, Jeff "JD" Dorsey.
Survivors include his wife, Connie Cochran; daughters, Erin Dorsey, Bryson City, N.C., Breanna Dorsey, Jefferson, and Katie Cochran, Jefferson; sisters, Sue Turk, Braselton, Patty Boggs, Hoschton, Moria Evans and husband Johnny, Leola, Ark.; and grandchildren, Wahya, Kyra, and Noah.
Memorial services will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, November 10, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org.
'Mike' Dorsey (11-04-18)
