'Mike' Dorsey (11-04-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, November 5. 2018
JEFFERSON - Michael "Mike" Scott Dorsey, 51, passed away Sunday, November 4, 2018.

He loved life, cooking, NASCAR, and the beach. He was preceded in death by his father, Herman Dorsey; and mother, Geraldine Dorsey; and brother, Jeff "JD" Dorsey.

Survivors include his wife, Connie Cochran; daughters, Erin Dorsey, Bryson City, N.C., Breanna Dorsey, Jefferson, and Katie Cochran, Jefferson; sisters, Sue Turk, Braselton, Patty Boggs, Hoschton, Moria Evans and husband Johnny, Leola, Ark.; and grandchildren, Wahya, Kyra, and Noah.

Memorial services will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, November 10, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.

Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org.
