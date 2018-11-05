Barbara Glass (11-03-18)

JEFFERSON - Barbara Cooper Glass, 82, entered into rest Saturday, November 3, 2018.
Mrs. Glass was born in Elkin, N.C., the daughter of the late Stone M. and Louise Cothren Cooper. She was a member of The First Baptist Church of Jefferson and was retired from the DeKalb County, Georgia Extension Service.
Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Fred Glass, Jefferson; daughter, Susan Renae Glass, Doraville; son, Freddie A. Glass and his wife Katherine, Flowery Branch; and two grandchildren, Rachel and Zachary Glass.
Funeral services were held on Wednesday, November 7, in the First Baptist Church of Jefferson with Dr. Michael Helms and the Rev. Richard Dixon officiating. The burial was on Friday, November 9, at the Elkin Valley Baptist Church Cemetery in Elkin, N.C. with Dr. Johnny Blevins officiating.
Memorials may be made to the St. Mary's Hospice, P.O. Box 6588, Athens, GA 30604.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, was in charge of arrangements. www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
