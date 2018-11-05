Allene Barrett Ingram, 92, wife of the late Carl E. Ingram, went home to be with her Lord and Savior surrounded by her three loving daughters on Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at her residence.
Born in Madison County, she was the daughter of the late Allen C. and Cora Hunter Barrett. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Blake Hix. Mrs. Ingram retired from Comer Manufacturing and was a lifelong member of Friendship Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughters, Marie (Bill) Driver, Franklin Springs, Carlene (Acie) Fields, Danielsville, Betty Carol (Charles) Christian, Danielsville; grandchildren, Andy Fields, Todd Fields, Scott Christian, Shane Hix, Laurie Flickinger and Seth Fields; and nine great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Friday, November 2, at Friendship Baptist Church. Interment was in the church cemetery. Grandchildren served as pallbearers.
Memorials may be made to Regency Hospice.
Lord & Stephens Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Allene Ingram (10-31-18)
