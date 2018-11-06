COMMERCE - Thomas Scott Brawner, 53, of the Bold Springs Community, passed away, Tuesday, October 16, 2018, at the Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens.
Born May 25, 1965, in Royston, he was the son of Stella Simmons Brawner and James T. Brawner. He was the grandson of the late Roy Brawner and the late Luther and Pansy Simmons, and cousin of the late Steve Brawner. He was a graduate of Franklin County High School and attended Berry College. He was an assistant manager with TACG of Pendergrass. He was of the Baptist denomination.
Survivors include his wife, Tabatha Phillips Brawner; daughter, Alicia Brawner; step-brothers, Greg Shore, Jefferson, and Gene Shore, Commerce; mother, Stella Brawner, Carnesville; father and step-mother, James and Judy Brawner, Maysville; grandmother, Dorothy Brawner, Bold Springs; father and mother-in-law, Jimmy and Linda Phillips, Winder; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services were held Friday, October 19, at the Middle River Baptist Church with the Revs. Phillip Garrett and Kevin Page officiating. Burial was in the church cemetery.
Ginn Funeral Home, Carnesville, was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at ginnfuneralhome.com.
Scott Brawner (10-16-18)
