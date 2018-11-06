Man gets 8 years for assault

A Danielsville man was sentenced to prison time in Madison County Superior Court recently on an assault charge.
Clinton James Culberson was sentenced by Judge Lauren A. Watson to serve 20 years, with the first eight years in prison and the remainder on probation and to pay a $500 fine on a charge of aggravated assault. Charges of armed robbery, hijacking by motor vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon were dismissed.
In another case, Anthony Glenn Flores, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve 15 years, with the first five years to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Charges of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of drug-related objects and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon were dismissed.
Other recent actions in superior court included:
•Salvador Chavez Rosales, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve five years, with the first year to be served in prison and the remainder on probation and to pay $800 in fines on charges of possession of methamphetamine, Driving Under the Influence/less safe/drugs and driving with a suspended license. Charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and a windshield wiper requirement infraction were dismissed. Rosales had his charge of giving false information to a law enforcement officer dismissed by Judge Jeff Malcom as part of a negotiated resolution with other charges.
•Tyler Cole Wilson, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve five years of probation and pay a $1,000 fine on charges of possession with intent to distribute and driving too fast for conditions.
•Eli Joshua Damon Hughes, of Flowery Branch, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve 12 months of probation on a charge of battery. In separate charges he was also sentenced by Judge Watson to serve ten years of probation and pay $700 in fines on charges of false imprisonment, cruelty to children in the third degree, battery family violence, hit and run and driving while license suspended. A charge of aggravated assault was dismissed.
•Clinton Culberson, of Toccoa, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve ten years of probation on charges of entering auto and criminal damage to property in the second degree.
•Julia Harrison, of Dallas, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of obstruction (misdemeanor), reduced from giving false statements to a law enforcement officer (felony).
•William Thomas Escoe, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve five years of probation and pay $1,000 in fines on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
•Juan Jose Razo, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of disorderly conduct, reduced from a charge of carrying weapons in a school safety zone.
•Bridgett Nicole Chamberlain, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 12 months of probation on a charge of terroristic threats and acts, reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor.
•John Matthew Fountain, of Blairsville, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 12 months in prison on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. A second charge of criminal trespass was dismissed.
•Matthew Dillon Sparks, of Winterville, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve ten years of probation and pay $1,000 in fines on charges of second degree burglary and two counts of financial transaction card theft. Other charges of second degree burglary (two counts) and financial transaction card fraud were dismissed.
•Wendell Ryan Mathews, of Carlton, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 10 years of probation (with three years to be suspended upon successful completion of Northern Judicial Circuit drug court) on a charge of first degree burglary.
•Brandon Lee Fowler, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 12 months of probation on a charge of possession of drug-related objects. A charge of possession of methamphetamine was dismissed.
•Anthony Glenn Flores, of Clarkesville, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve 15 years of probation on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Charges of tampering with evidence, possession of drug-related objects, obstruction of an officer, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, littering on the highway, expired tag and use of a license plate to conceal identity were dismissed.
•Johnny Koyt Chumbler, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve four years of probation and pay $800 in fines on charges of possession of marijuana more than one ounce and DUI/less safe/drugs.
•Savion Reonta Taylor, of Carlton, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve three years of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance. A charge of drugs not in their original container was dismissed.
•Jeremy Ryan Sweeney, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of disorderly conduct, reduced from a charge of possession of drug-related objects.
•Shawn Michael Angelo, of Comer, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 12 months of probation on charges of battery family violence and third degree cruelty to children.
•Rafael Gonzalez, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve two years of probation and pay $600 in fines on charges of violation of a protective order and criminal trespass.
•Steven Jabbar Keith, of Hiram, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $350 fine on a charge of fourth degree forgery, reduced from third degree forgery.
