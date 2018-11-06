Christmas events being planned in Colbert, Comer

Christmas events are being planned in Colbert and Comer.
The 2018 Christmas in Comer Celebration is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 1 and 2.
The highlight of the festivities will be the Christmas Parade that will begin on Saturday at 2 p.m. The theme for this year’s parade is “Like a Kid on Christmas Morning.”
The annual Reindeer Run/Walk sponsored by the Madison County Recreation Department will begin on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Arnold Park. The downtown festival will also begin at 8 a.m. in the area surrounding the gazebo. Vendors and crafters from the area will have booths set up for those that wish to shop for that special unique Christmas gift or purchase decorations of the season.
The Christmas Tree Lighting that is sponsored by local churches is scheduled for Sunday evening, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m. The downtown Cliff Yarbrough Memorial Park will be the location for this event and will feature choirs from local schools, churches and groups performing the songs of the season. In the event of rain or inclement weather, the program will be held in the Travel Museum.
The numbers to call for more information are 706-783 4552 or 706-783 5678. A parade entry form is available at the Comer City Hall or online at www.cityofcomer.com.
The City of Colbert is planning its “Old Fashioned Christmas in Colbert” Dec. 7 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. There will be free food and activities. Visit with “Santa and Mrs. Santa” on the porch at the log house, tour the Polar Express, listen to a Christmas story and Christmas music at the pavilion. There will also be face painting, a cakewalk, hay ride, hot chocolate, popcorn balls and surprises. There will be a live Nativity in Memorial Garden by the log house.
Donations will be accepted for the Madison County Food Bank, including unwrapped toys for boy/girl, clothing (hats, gloves, scarves) hygiene items — imperishable food items for food pantry;
Madison County/Oglethorpe Animal Shelter supplies — dog/cat food, shredded paper, shampoo, towels, sheets, paper towels and hand sanitizer.
