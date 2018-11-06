Fall Recycling Day set for Nov. 10

Fall Recycling Day will be held Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. to noon at the government complex.
The following items can be recycled:
•Document Destruction: The Lindsey Group will provide secure document destruction for up to two file boxes of your sensitive materials ($5/box over two).
•Medication Take Back: The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office will be on site to help with the collection of expired prescription medications, over the counter drugs, controlled substances, needles and sharps from home injectors (keep in original containers).
•Shoe Recycling: acceptable: men’s, women’s and kids’ gently worn athletic, dress, and casual shoes, work boots and sandals. Not acceptable: flip flops, roller blades, bedroom shoes, Crocs, and any single shoes (must be paired).
•Clothes recycling: clothing items, gloves, hats, linens, blankets, and towels. All items must be bagged.
•Batteries, ink cartridges, cell phones and chargers.
•Books: Hardback and paperback books; no magazines, coloring books or newspapers.
