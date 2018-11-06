Gregory Clyde Walters (11-06-18)

COMMERCE — Gregory Clyde Walters, 66, of Commerce, died Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. Mr. Walters was born in Lorian, Ohio, to Bernedette Juart Walters of Commerce and the late, Howard William Walters. Mr. Walters retired from Modular Containers and was a member of Crossroads Worship Center Church of God.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Walters is survived by his wife, Sarah Elizabeth Abernathy Walters of Commerce; daughters, Tonya McDonald of Commerce and Amanda Dilbeck of Homer; sons, Thomas Abernathy of Commerce and Jamie Moore of Commerce; brothers, Barry Walters of Carnesville, William Walters of Homer, and Lynn Walters of Ariz.; sister, Ella Collum of Chattanooga, Tenn.; 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Services: Friday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. at Crossroads Worship Center Church of God with Rev. Gary Thompson officiating with the interment following at Grey Hill Cemetery.
Visitation: Thursday, Nov. 8, from 5-8 p.m. at Little-Ward Funeral Home.
Arrangements: Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce.
