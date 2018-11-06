As of 9:15 p.m., all but one precinct — Hull — had been tallied in the Madison County Board of Registration and Elections Office.
In the county’s lone contested commissioners’ race, Republican Derek Doster has defeated Democrat Clyde Verhine, 1,777 (73.9 percent) to 622 (25.9 percent).
Incumbent Republican Frank Ginn has 7,948 Madison County votes compared to Democrat Dawn Johnson’s 1,883 in the race for the State Senate District 47 seat.
Incumbent Republican Doug Collins has 7,922 votes in Madison County compared to 1,894 for Democrat Josh McCall in the race for the U.S. Congress Georgia District 9 seat.
Republican Brian Kemp is the overwhelming favorite in Madison County in the Georgia Governor’s race, capturing 8,058 votes to 1,848 for Stacey Abrams (80.7 to 18.5 percent). Libertarian Ted Metz has 77 votes (.8 percent).
Doster wins BOC District 5 seat
