Maloof, Ritter win school board races

Posted by
BarrowJournal
Wednesday, November 7. 2018
Republican Barrow County Board of Education candidates Lisa Maloof and Bill Ritter easily defeated their Democratic opponents in Tuesday’s general election.
Maloof, the retired former dean of the Lanier Technical College Barrow campus and the county’s director of economic development, defeated Johnny Smith with 63.8 percent of the vote (2,463-1,398) in District 3. She will replace Connie Wehunt, who did not seek re-election and resigned last month. Wehunt’s husband, county commissioner Roger Wehunt, also resigned his seat due to health reasons.
Ritter, an insurance agent in Winder, cruised in the District 7 at-large contest, defeating Anthony Mayweather with 74.5 percent of the vote (20,006-6,837).
Maloof and Ritter are two of four new members coming to the school board in January. Republicans Beverly Kelley (replacing Michael Shelley in District 4) and Stephanie Bramlett (replacing chairman Mark Still in District 9 at-large) won election without opposition.
Republican incumbent Debi Krause was re-elected without opposition in District 1.
Also locally, Republican county commissioners Isaiah Berry (District 4), Billy Parks (District 5) and Ben Hendrix (District 6) were re-elected without Democratic opposition after defeating their primary challengers in May.
Turnout in Barrow was 57.8 percent, as 27,453 of 47,514 registered voters cast ballots.
Check back for updates.
Old Website

