Braselton voters pass 'brunch bill'

Town of Braselton residents voted to approve the "Brunch Bill," which will allow restaurants to sell alcoholic beverages earlier on Sundays.
The referendum allows restaurants to sell alcohol beginning at 11 a.m. (previously 12:30 p.m.). It was approved by BRaselton voters, with 66.48-percent voting in favor.
Turnout for the special election was 6.78-percent with 537 ballots cast.
STATEWIDE VOTES BY COUNTY
Republican candidate for governor, Brian Kemp, handily defeated Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams in Barrow, Hall and Jackson counties (with 73-percent of the vote in Barrow and Hall and 81 percent in Jackson).
Abrams was Gwinnett County’s top choice for governor, garnering 56-percent of the vote in that county.
The Governor’s race statewide hasn’t been called yet.
Barrow, Hall and Jackson chose Republicans for all statewide races (Lt. Governor; Secretary of State; Attorney General; Agriculture Commissioner; Insurance Commissioner; State School Superintendent; Labor Commissioner; and two Public Service Commission seats). Gwinnett County chose the Democratic candidate in all of those races.
All four counties voted “yes” to the five constitutional amendments and two referendums on the ballot.
STATE AND FEDERAL REPRESENTATIVES
Republican Doug Collins, the incumbent U.S. Representative in District 9, handily defeated Democrat Josh McCall. District 9 covers Jackson and Hall counties and other areas of northeast Georgia.
Republican Jody Hice, the incumbent U.S. Representative for District 10, also defeated his Democratic opponent, Tabitha A. Johnson-Green. District 10 includes Gwinnett and Barrow counties.
In the State Senate District 47 race (which includes Jackson and Barrow counties), incumbent Frank Ginn (R) defeated Dawn Johnson (D).
Republican Renee Unterman (Gwinnett), incumbent State Senator for District 45, defeated Democratic challenger Jana Rogers.
