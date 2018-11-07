Kolter gets green light

Hoschton leaders gave the “go-ahead” this week to developers of a massive project that could eventually triple the city’s residential population.
The Hoschton City Council voted unanimously at its Monday meeting to annex and rezone 1,464 acres on Hwy. 53 at Peachtree Rd. for a planned unit development. Approximately 2,600 homes are planned, along with commercial/retail space.
See the full story in the Nov. 7 issue of The Braselton News.
