Developers of a future planned unit development in Braselton have withdrawn a request to eliminate the requirement for a vehicular bridge within the development.
Friendship Rd., LLC, owners of a 61-acre property set to be two new subdivisions with commercial retail space on Friendship Rd. initially requested the Braselton Planning Commission remove a condition that requires them to build a vehicle bridge over Sherwood Creek connecting the east and west sides of the neighborhood.
See the full story in the Nov. 7 issue of The Braselton News.
Planners deny ‘Friendship Village’ bridge request, application withdrawn
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry