Planners deny ‘Friendship Village’ bridge request, application withdrawn

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Wednesday, November 7. 2018
Developers of a future planned unit development in Braselton have withdrawn a request to eliminate the requirement for a vehicular bridge within the development.
Friendship Rd., LLC, owners of a 61-acre property set to be two new subdivisions with commercial retail space on Friendship Rd. initially requested the Braselton Planning Commission remove a condition that requires them to build a vehicle bridge over Sherwood Creek connecting the east and west sides of the neighborhood.
See the full story in the Nov. 7 issue of The Braselton News.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.