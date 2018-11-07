Diana Food opens $50 million facility at Banks Crossing

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Wednesday, November 7. 2018
The grand opening celebration of Diana Food’s $50 million project at Banks Crossing included a ceremonial ribbon cutting, tours of the facility and a program featuring remarks from company officials, as well as county leaders. Guests were also able to sample chicken broth made at the facility, as well as food provided by local businesses.
See the full story in the Nov. 7 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.