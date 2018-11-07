Cross Country: WBHS boys take 12th, AHS girls compete at state meet

After going a couple of years without qualifying for the state meet, Winder-Barrow cross country coach Charlie Sparks said, the Bulldogg boys were “just happy to be there” in 2017.
Sparks, who just finished up his second season at the helm, believes the boys team took the next step Friday as they finished 12th overall out of 31 teams in the GHSA Class AAAAAA state meet at Carrollton High School, 14 points outside the top 10.
“I thought we ran really well and had a solid season,” Sparks said of the boys’ team. “We had a very big mix of some really good underclassmen and some good upperclassmen. It was a much different dynamic than we were used to in the past because we had a lot of depth and that bred internal competition which made us better. The guys worked so hard throughout the year. Every single person worked their butt off, and it was just exciting to see that change in culture take effect.”
Friday’s meet provided Sparks a strong glimpse into the immediate future of the boys team as the Bulldoggs’ top five runners were all underclassmen.
Freshmen Brian Gaddy and Christopher Parada-Rubio continued to pace the team as Gaddy finished 34th overall (17:50.44) and Parada-Rubio took 48th (18:02.42).
Junior Mason Ayer finished 81st (18:28.06), and sophomore Ryan Kehoe was 93rd (18:45.20).
Freshman Joshua Ionashku and seniors Jacob Sweatt and Myles Brown also competed in the meet.
“I thought the whole team ran a gutsy race,” Sparks said. “We had much faster times from last year, even though that course is pretty tough.”
Sparks hopes the boys can do even better next year and for a return to state by the Winder-Barrow girls team, which was kept out of the state meet following an injury to its top runner, Kacie Wilson, and a virus that prevented another runner from a stronger showing in the Region 8-AAAAAA meet last month.
“Anything that could have gone wrong that week did go wrong for the girls and I hate it for them, but I’m proud of the way both teams competed this year,” Sparks said. “It’s a great group of kids to have. We’ve got some good eighth-graders that are coming up and we might have some more high school kids come out next year because they’ve already been asking me about it.
“It’s great to see that excitement building around the program.”
AHS girls
compete at state
Meanwhile, the Apalachee girls finished 26th out of 31 teams in Friday’s state meet.
Apalachee sophomore Jade Pinela cracked the top 100, finishing 97th (23:10.96), while Joanna Gross, Lily Karsten, Chelsea Nunez-Parades, Abigail Bugg, Michelle Murdock and Katie Silva also competed.
“I thought the girls ran well,” Apalachee coach Jennifer Fancher said. “Our average time was much faster so I was impressed with that aspect, and the competition was a lot harder at the state level this year. I’m proud of the girls for working hard and encouraging each other every step of the way. We lost four off last season’s lineup so I was worried about losing those top runners, but we still proved to be very competitive. They were driven and just kept going.”
Fancher was particularly encouraged by the emergency of Pinela as the team’s top runner.
“She showed up every day at practice over the summer and at school and was just great,” Fancher said. “And she’s very mindful of her own progress. She isn’t someone you have to stay on. You just tell her what you expect and she’s very coachable and goes to work.”
Like the Winder-Barrow boys, the Apalachee girls will bring back several of the top runners as only Karsten and Murdock are graduating off the varsity roster. Fancher expects a solid group of eighth-graders to come up, and she is counting on some improvement from the boys team, which failed to qualify for the state meet. Nathan Woodland will be the main departure from the boys’ varsity team, while top runners Kevin Ellington and Austin Sigman will return.
“We took some of the boys to the state meet to show them what it takes to get to that level,” Fancher said.
“It was good for them to get that taste of what the competition is and see where they want to be. They’re very fired up about it.”
Pope won the overall boys title, while Cambridge was the girls champion.
Richmond Hill’s Jalen Murray won the boys race (15:58.45). Creekview’s Makena Gates was the girls winner (18:48.27).
