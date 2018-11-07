Wayne F. Wells (11-05-18)

HULL - Wayne F. Wells, 86, of Hull died Monday, Nov. 5, 2018.

Wayne was born to the late Harry E. Wells and Wyvonna Price Wells, with his 13 siblings.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 57 years, Pearl Wells; children, Cindy Gilbert, Brian Wells and Dennis Wells and his wife Deana Wells; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

•Visitation: Friday, Nov. 9, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

•Service: Saturday, Nov. 10, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Burial to follow at Colbert Cemetery.

•Arrangements: Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. www.lordandstephens.com.
