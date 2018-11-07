BOYS' BASKETBALL: Jackson Co. boys motivated following a pair of tough seasons

Jackson County has something of a chip on its shoulder, but not necessarily in a bad way.
Having a combined six wins the past two years serves as a motivating factor for the team as it gears up for a new season.
“One of our coaches, he’s always on us about that,” senior post player Chase Daniel said. “He always brings it up every time we struggle in practice. He’s always bringing up ‘three wins last year, three wins last year the year before.’ We’re not that team anymore. I think those teams in the past haven’t had the senior leadership that this team can have … I feel like we can definitely improve on three wins.”
And there’s reason for optimism for the Panthers.
Jackson County, which went 3-21 last year, returns four of its five starters from last year, including 6-foot-5 sophomore Kalib Clinton, who averaged 16 points and 10 boards during a breakout freshman year, and Cam Shaw, who transferred in mid-year last season and averaged 12.5 points per contest.
Having a group of players that have become battle-tested while taking their lumps has coach Chuck Butler excited about the potential of this year’s team.
“The good thing is we’re returning the majority of our guys — four out of five starters,” Butler said. “They’ve seen it now and have went through that.”
