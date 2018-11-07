GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Byrom transitioning smoothly into East Jackson coaching job

East Jackson’s Donnie Byrom is a new coach only in name.
Byrom takes over the Eagle girls’ program this year but had served as the team’s assistant the previous three seasons and had a lengthy and successful head coaching résumé — with 332 wins — prior to that. Byrom is also pulling double duty, having just finished his fourth season coaching the East Jackson softball team.
“Not a whole lot of transition really, since I’ve done this a lot of places — been the coach of two sports in a lot of places,” Byrom said. “I kind of know how to juggle it a little bit.”
The Eagle players know they have a proven winner guiding the program.
“We haven’t had much time to adjust, but we’re taking advantage of it,” freshman guard Jewellee Love said. “The past he’s had, we know is good, so we’re obviously just listening to him and what he has to say.”
Of course, the players’ familiarity with Byrom certainly helps.
“I think we’re adjusting to it well,” sophomore guard Kenzie Whitehead said. “Because, obviously, he was our assistant coach and how he’s our head coach.”
Byrom inherits a roster with one senior, Abbie Howington, but several younger players – including Whitehead and Maurissa Thomas — that contributed to last year’s 10-16 team. Three freshmen, who played on the junior varsity as eighth graders, will figure into the plans as well.
For the rest of this story, see the Nov. 7 edition of The Jackson Herald.
